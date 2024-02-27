Miffed over being ignored by LDF, INL-Wahab faction to stay away from front's poll campaign

Kozhikode: The Indian National League (Abdul Wahab faction) will avoid all meetings and campaigns convened and organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision comes after the front's 'biased' action of inviting only former minister Ahammed Devarkovil, who is president of the party's rival faction, to a meeting recently.

The working committee of the Wahab faction decided to keep away from all LDF meetings until they convene to take a final call on the matter at the state council on March 5. The Wahab faction sent a letter to the LDF leadership citing their protest and seeking a reply before the working committee meeting on Tuesday. However, there was no response from the front.

“We will decide whether to join hands with the LDF for the election campaign based on their approach towards us,” stated a press release issued by the Wahab faction after the meeting. “While avoiding the faction that stood by the left front's policies and worked hard during its hardships, the LDF has decided to keep closer ties with the faction that divided the INL,” alleged the Wahab faction.

N K Abdul Azeez, organising secretary of the INL (Wahab faction), told Onmanorama: “The LDF has time till March 5 to clarify their stand on the matter. If there is no change in their stand by then, we will contemplate fighting the elections independently.”

When asked whether the faction is considering allying with the UDF, Azeez said the option was presented, but the faction decided against it.

After Devarkovil resigned as minister, neither factions were invited to the single LDF meeting that was held. However, the last meeting saw the former ports minister getting an invite and the Wahab faction being ignored completely.

Wahab faction state working president K P Ismail presided over the meeting. Organising secretary N K Abdul Azeez and treasurer Basheer Badery, among others, attended the meeting.