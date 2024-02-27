Murder of elderly woman in Kayamkulam; her alcoholism irked the accused, death due to head injury

Alappuzha: A day after a 43-year-old man, Brahmadevan was arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his mother Shanthamma, the police said that he was irked over his mother's alcoholism. Santhamma died of a fatal head injury after her head had banged against the floor, police said quoting the post-mortem report.

"They had an altercation over the matter, and the son, in a fit of rage, pushed her hard. She fell to the floor and her head slammed against the surface resulting in severe head injury," a senior police officer said. Brahmadevan was arrested on Monday after cops got suspicious of his role in the murder of Shanthamma of Panikkassery House in Mahilamukku, Puthuppally.

The elderly woman was found dead in her house on Sunday morning by other relatives. " We got suspicious of his role during the inquest procedure itself. We waited for the post-mortem report, which said she died due to a severe head injury. Based on the findings, we interrogated the accused, who then confessed to the crime," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had been annoyed over his mother’s drinking problem for the past several years. She had to be even admitted to a de-addiction center at Cherthala last year.

“They had many squabbles over the matter. On Saturday, the victim went to a local temple festival and picked up a quarrel with some of the natives in an inebriated state. She had some food and collapsed to the floor. The son was informed and he brought her back to the home in an intoxicated condition. The duo then had a heated argument," police said.

The Kayamkulam police booked the accused with murder charges and he was produced before a local court on Tuesday.