Rabies confirmed in dog that attacked 7, including school boy, in Kozhikode's Koodaranji

Kozhikode: A dog, which was found dead after attacking seven persons in Koodaranji town, had rabies.

"The postmortem report of the animal's remains confirms that the animal had rabies," Dr. Dijeesh Unnikrishnan, a veterinary surgeon at Koombara told Onmanorama.

"The injured individuals have all been transferred to Government Medical College hospital for further treatment and vaccination. We are ensuring that they receive the necessary medical attention," he added. No domestic animals were attacked or bitten in the area by this particular dog. Each injured person will reportedly receive Rs. 10,000.

The aggressive dog attacked seven individuals, including a school student, in Koodaranji town on Tuesday morning. The student was en route to school when the incident occurred. The dog also bit a woman and five men. While one individual was attacked at his home, another was attacked while heading to church. The student suffered deep wounds on his hand.

Later on Tuesday evening, the dog was found dead on the Koodaranji premises. Its remains were then taken to Pookkode veterinary hospital for autopsy during the night, and the autopsy was conducted the following morning.