Police recover body of missing 11-month-old boy from drainage in Thrissur

Thrissur: In a major development in the probe into the suspected murder of the 11-month-old boy from Malappuram's Tirur, the police finally recovered the child's body from a drainage near Thrissur railway station on Friday evening. The decomposed body of the child was found inside a bag, said a police official.



Tirur police reportedly recovered the decomposed body during a search at Thrissur railway station and its premises.

The murdered boy is the son of Tamil Nadu native Sreepriya and her husband Manipal. The child's mother Sreepriya who is also arraigned as an accused in the case was taken to the railway station for evidence collection.

During the interrogation, the woman confessed that her live-in partner Jayasuryan and his father murdered her baby and abandoned the body at Thrissur railway station. After recording her statement, the probe team launched a detailed investigation and took her to Thrissur for evidence collection. Though initially, the probe team failed to recover any evidence, further search led them to recover the boy's body.

Sreepriya who was estranged from her husband Manipal reached Tirur three months ago. Later, she started a live-in relationship with Jayasuryan. The murder came to light when the woman's relative Vijaya stumbled across her accidentally. Vijaya approached Tirur police seeking a probe into the mysterious disappearance of the boy. Following this, police booked Sreepriya and her boyfriend Jayasuryan. It is learnt that Jayasuryan's parents are also in police custody.