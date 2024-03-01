CPM trying to protect accused responsible for Sidharth's death, alleges Chennitala

Kozhikode: While the CPM state leadership has denounced the murder of Sidharth, a degree student at the Veterinary University at Pookode, the local leaders of the party are trying to protect the accused SFI leaders, alleged former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.



"It was a cruel murder by the SFI goondas as Sidharth was not ready to join the student outfit," he said addressing a press conference. "They tortured the boy continuously and hanged him after confirming that he was dead. The SFI followed what CPM did to TP Chandrasekharan. Their policy is to eliminate people who dare to stand against them," he said.

"It's an email from a group of students that revealed the murder. The University Dean was aware of the issues faced by students," Chennithala said.

"Minister Chinchu Rani is trying to protect the dean. The SHO tried to suppress the case and the local CPM leaders threatened the DYSP, who has been trying to hold an unbiased investigation," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader visited the deceased boy's family on Thursday at Nedumangad.

"Family members told me that SFI leaders on campus forced Sidharth to join the organisation, but he refused; There is a torture room on the campus, and SFI keeps a gang of goondas to suppress opposition on the campus.

"As he belongs to the CPI's service organisation, minister Chinchu Rani is supporting the dean. How can she support a person who is part of an active investigation? Chennithala asked.

Another student was killed in a tragic accident and his mother died due to a heart attack after hearing about her son's untimely demise. That accident death too should be probed.

Local CPM leadership, led by former MLA C K Saseendran, is trying to protect the accused students. "When the accused were arrested, he came to the DYSP's office and threatened him. While the state leadership including Secretary M V Govindan has denounced the incident, local leaders are trying to protect the accused. I got the post-mortem report; it points to murder. But the SHO tried to make it into a suicide," Chennithala said.