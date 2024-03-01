One month-old-baby killed by mother, partner in Tirur

Published: March 01, 2024 02:11 PM IST
Malappuram: In a shocking development, a one-month-old baby was murdered by the child's mother,  partner, and relatives in Tirur.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, the suspects are now in police custody. The murder was committed three months ago when the mother left her husband and relocated to Tirur.

The incident came to light when the woman's relative stumbled across her accidentally. The accused are being interrogated at the Tirur police station. The police suspect that the father and mother of the young woman's boyfriend are also involved in the murder. They have also been taken into custody.

