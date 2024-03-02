Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Saturday issued an order suspending the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) over the death of second-year student Sidharthan at the hostel on February 18. The governor who is the chancellor of the universities in the state also forwarded a letter to the High Court seeking a magisterial probe into the alleged murder and ragging of the student.



The governor took action against the university VC Prof. (Dr.) M R Saseendranath a day after visiting the family members of Sidharthan.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Khan pointed out lapses of the university in checking the brutal attack on Sidharthan.

"This is a pure case of murder. The post-mortem report revealed that his stomach was empty. That means he was not allowed to eat or drink for more than 24 hours. Now, how is it possible that inside a university campus, such a gruesome incident happened and no university authority came to know about it? SFI has converted one hostel in every college as their headquarters and even college staff are afraid to go to there,” said the governor.

He also questioned the university authority for being ignorant of the brutal harassment when the student was tortured for three days consecutively.

“ The university reported me about the death only yesterday,” he added taking a dig at the university Vice-Chancellor.

The Raj Bhavan has requested the High Court to order a magisterial probe within three or four days.