Kerala braces for hotter-than-average April-May as summer kicks off

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts predict above-normal temperatures in April and May for Kerala, following the onset of summer. Kerala is expected to experience some of the highest temperatures in the country in March. Summer officially began in the state last Friday.



While there is no official prediction for summer rainfall, weather experts suggest it may arrive by mid-month. South Kerala is anticipated to receive less rainfall this month compared to North Kerala, with more rain expected in May. The El Nino phenomenon, the main contributor to extreme heat, persists in the Pacific Ocean. Normal weather conditions are not expected to return until the onset of the monsoon.

According to official statistics from the Meteorological Department, Vellanikkara recorded the highest temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius in the state last Friday, followed by Kottayam and Punalur at 37.2 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for Kottayam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts due to the extreme heat, with temperatures possibly rising by 2–4 degrees Celsius in these areas.