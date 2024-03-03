Sidharthan's death: Dean rubbishes allegations, claims informed family immediately

Wayanad: M K Narayanan, Dean of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) dismissed the allegations against him over the death of second-year student Sidharthan (21). He claimed that he had directed a senior student to inform Sidharthan's family within 10 minutes after finding him hanged in the hostel toilet.



“ Being Dean of the university and warden of the men's hostel, I was supposed to handle too many things on the day of Sidharthan. I had to meet the doctors and contact the police. So, I asked a post-graduate student Krishnachandran to inform Sidharthan's uncle who accompanied him on the day of admission,” he explained.

Narayanan also slammed the media for raising allegations against him and attempting to frame him in the case. He claimed that the assistant warden had given a report to him claiming that no violence took place in the hostel. He asserted that no complaint was received on the alleged torture.

“ Neither Sidharthan nor his classmates approached with a complaint on February 17 or before. The student was found hanged inside the hostel's toilet on February 18,” he added.

At the same time, he asserted that he was not residing at the men's hostel.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, as Chancellor of Universities in the state, on Saturday suspended the Vice Chancellor of the university and demanded a magestrial probe into the case under the Kerala High Court.