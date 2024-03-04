Elephant taken for temple festival runs amok in Palakkad; one injured, houses destroyed

Palakkad: In a shocking incident, an elephant taken for a temple festival ran amok leaving one injured and destroying several houses at Amabadu here on Monday. The elephant rescue team and mahouts tamed the elephant after chasing it in a farmland. In the visuals aired on TV Channels, the mahout was seen trying to pacify the jumbo by giving food. The elephant is identified as Muthu alias Sekharan owned by a Kozhikode native.



The jumbo trampled a Tamil Nadu native who was sleeping on a field while running amok. Officials confirmed that the man suffered minor injuries. At the same time, two cows were also killed in the elephant's attack.

The elephant reportedly went berserk when the lorry that took it from the temple stopped at Amabady. The mahout failed to control the jumbo as he was having tea in the nearby shop.

According to reports, the elephant was one among the three elephants taken for a temple festival at Pattambi. A clash erupted between two groups of the temple committees during this festival. One of the elephants ran amok amid this clash when a man charged towards it targeting to attack the person who was sitting on it. Hours after witnessing this violence, Muthu, the jumbo triggerd panic in the residential area.