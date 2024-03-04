Human-animal conflict: Police seize victim's mortal remains forcibly amidst massive protest

Kothamangalam: In a dramatic turn of events, the police forcefully seized the mortal remains of Indira Ramakrishnan , who was killed in a wild elephant attack in Neriamangalam's Kanjiravelli, from protesters here on Monday. Though Indira's brother and others lay over the mobile mortuary to prevent the cops from taking the body, it was to no avail. The mobile mortuary as dragged through the streets to the ambulance. The police also removed the protesters' tents at Kothamangalam.

“The police dragged me away from my sister's body,” Indira's brother Suresh said. He was injured during the clash with the police.

A massive protest erupted in Kothamangalam town following Indira's death on Monday. Congress leaders Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Dean Kuriakose led the protest in Kothamangalam town with the mortal remains of the victim. Police have arrested many protesters in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

Protesters took to the streets chanting 'Police go back'. Indira's family also insisted that the autopsy should be conducted only after a solution is arrived at. Tensions rose as arguments ensued between police officials and protest leaders. The police contended that it was not appropriate to protest with a body designated for inquest proceedings. Meanwhile, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas allegedly pushed the DySP during the agitation. Dean Kuriakose condemned the police for disrespecting the deceased. The leaders asserted that the protest would continue till ministers arrived to sort the matter.

Indira Ramakrishnan died in a wild elephant attack at the Kanjiraveli area of Adimali Panchayat, Idukki on Monday. The woman was trampled by the elephant when she was in her farmland near the forest area to harvest arrowroot.