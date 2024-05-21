Migrant worker's body recovered from well in Kochi house, police launch probe

Kochi: A migrant worker from Odisha was found dead in a well at Kadavanthra here on Tuesday. The deceased is Maneesh Kumar Aiswal. According to police, the migrant worker's body was recovered from the well of an elderly woman's house. It is learnt that Maneesh was residing close to the same house.



The natives here found the body in the well on Tuesday morning when they launched a search after noticing a foul smell in the area. The elderly woman is living alone in the house.

“ We can't assume it as a case of suicide or murder without receiving the autopsy report,” said police.

The body has been shifted to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.