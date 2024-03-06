Where Google Maps failed, a Malayali woman showed way for a German couple

Erumeli: Having lost their way and ended up at the wrong address in a remote hamlet near Erumeli, a German couple on vacation found an unlikely guide in a Malayalee woman and much to their joy she spoke their language.



In an unusual mix-up caused by Google Maps, the German couple touring Kerala mistook a private residence for a homestay. On their search for a simple accommodation close to nature, Julien and his wife Lourin found themselves at Muhammad Shameer's house in Erumeli, Kottayam, misdirected by the incorrect listing of his house as Haneefa Homes on the Google Maps service.

The incident happened on the afternoon of March 2 when the couple, who were travelling from Ernakulam in a taxi, sought directions to Haneefa Homes and arrived at Karuthedathu Shameer's residence in Thumarampara, Erumeli.

Realizing the error, the local people tried to communicate with the couple but were troubled with language, since the tourists knew only English and German.

The natives then reached out to ward member Binoy Elavumkal, who is also the Erumeli Panchayat Vice-President and informed the matter. Binoy, who was on his way to home from Pala, successfully traced an immediate solution.

After speaking with the couple over the phone, Binoy asked the locals to bring them to his home to meet his wife. Binoy’s wife Reni, who is fluent in German, was at home on leave from her nursing job in Germany. She facilitated communication between the couple and the locals, helping them feel at ease after the confusion.

Julien, an employee of the forest department in Australia, and his wife were looking for a serene, natural setting for their stay—preferably a homestay that offered a peaceful environment and home-cooked meals, Reni told Onmanorama.

After understanding the couple's preferences, Binoy and the residents relocated the visitors to Wild Mist, a nearby homestay in Erumeli's Muttappally, suited to their needs, by 6 pm.

The swift resolution, taken within two hours, brought relief and happiness to the German couple. “They were satisfied with the hot climate we are experiencing here, which is a stark contrast to the cold climate of their hometown in Freiburg. The couple was happy as they were able to wear T-shirts here without jackets since it is not cold,” said Reni.

“They have decided to visit areas adjacent to forests influenced by Julien's occupation with the forest department in Australia,” Reni added. Reni is working at Baden -Wuttenberg in Germany.

However, it was not the first time travellers have arrived at Shameer's door due to this mapping error; a similar incident occurred a year prior, added Binoy.