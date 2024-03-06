Sidharthan's death: Mystery surrounds non-arrest of rusticated student

Kalpetta: Though the police have arrested 18 students in connection with the torture and subsequent death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode in Wayanad, one person has been walking free.



The Anti-Ragging Committee of the college had found that 19 students, including the one not arrested to date, were involved in the incidents that led to Sidharthan's death. He was also rusticated from the college for three years along with the arrested 18.

Sidharthan, 21, hailing from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, was found hanging dead in the bathroom of the college's hostel on February 18.

The initial investigation team had suspected the involvement of more people in the case. The police now said that though they had questioned more suspects, no evidence to implicate them was found.

Conflicting numbers

Incidentally, the SFI and its parent organisation, the CPM, have been giving conflicting numbers regarding those workers involved in the crime. While the leadership claimed that only four among the 18 arrested were SFI workers, the CPM leaders said five of them were party to the crime.

The CPM's stand further strengthened the argument that all those who had tortured Sidharthan have not been arrested.

Meanwhile, the university officials said the police need not make a list of suspects based on the decision of the Anti-Ragging Committee.

Sidharthan died by suicide, says new VC

Even as an investigation has been progressing to confirm whether Sidharthan had been murdered, the new vice-chancellor of the veterinary university hinted that the student had died by suicide.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, also the Chancellor, appointed former dean Dr PC Saseendran as the vice-chancellor, replacing Dr MR Saseendranath. The replacement was made on allegations of inaction levelled against the former vice-chancellor.

Dean Dr MK Narayanan, now under suspension, too, had reported that "Sidharthan was found dead". Vice-chancellor Dr Saseendran, in his order suspending Dr Narayanan, also said the student was "found dead".

Sidharthan's family and friends have been alleging that he was murdered and then hanged.

The remand and first information reports submitted to the court also mentioned that the student committed suicide after he had been ragged. The police sought more in the reports to probe if he had been murdered.