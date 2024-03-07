Indians trafficked to Russia-Ukraine war: CBI raids in multiple cities, including Thiruvananthapuram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed to have busted a major human trafficking network in over a dozen Indian cities, including Thiruvananthapuram. The traffickers allegedly lured Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing jobs, the CBI has said.

Besides Thiruvananthapuram, CBI is conducting raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai, Chennai and other cities. According to officials, the agency has registered FIR against various visa consultancy firms and agents.

“So far around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims are also being established. Investigation is continuing,” CBI said in a release.

The Bureau has seized Rs 50 lakh in cash, incriminating documents and electronic records such as laptops, mobiles, desktops and CCTV footage. It is understood that several individuals have been detained for questioning.

According to the CBI release, those trafficked to Russia “were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia- Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone”.