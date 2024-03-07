Sidharthan’s last conversation with mother gave no clue about his torture

Thiruvananthapuram: The tragic death of JS Sidharthan, a second-year student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode in Wayanad, has shocked the consciousness of the state, apart from setting off a major political issue. Now, details of the last messages and conversations exchanged between Sidharthan and his mother Sheeba have been revealed.



At 12.10 am on February 16, Sidharthan sent a WhatsApp message to his mother which said, “Amma, I am returning,” (to the university), and it turned out to be his final goodbye. Sidharthan died at the hostel in his college on February 18. In fact, he had started for his house in Thiruvananthapuram district from Pookode and reached Ernakulam, when he was summoned back to the hostel by a friend. It was at that time that he sent the message to his mother and went back to Wayanad.

The same day, at 6.23 pm, Sheeba sent a message to Sidharthan informing him that she had transferred some money to him, to which he replied, “Ok.” That was his last message to her.

At 10.28 pm on February 17, Sheeba sent a message to her son, asking whether he had slept. Another message was sent at 9.12 am on February 18, enquiring whether he woke up. Both these messages were not answered.

A few hours before Sidharthan’s death, Sheeba called him on his mobile and they spoke for four minutes. “I will reach home on February 24. I wish to watch Attukal Pongala and take part in the festival at Neyyattinkara temple,” he told her. These were Sidharthan’s last words to his mother. However, Sheeba had no idea about the torture he was enduring at that time.