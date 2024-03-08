Attempted robbery in Kattappana leads to probe into black magic and possible double murder

Idukki: An investigation into an attempted robbery at Kattappana in Idukki has led to the suspicion of a double murder with the possible involvement of black magic.

Nellanikal Vishnu and Nitheesh were waylaid by employees of a workshop during a break-in on March 2. Vishnu broke a leg during the robbery and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam while Nitheesh was remanded to the Sub Jail at Peerumade.

As part of the investigation, a police team reached Vishnu's house at Kakatukada, about five kilometres from Kattappana and reportedly found notes and other evidence hinting at the possibility of black magic rituals.

Vishnu's mother and sister allegedly saw his arrest as an opportunity to escape to a relative's house.

They told the relatives that Vishnu has buried two bodies under the floors of the houses they stayed on rent. The alleged victims are Vishnu's father and his sister's newborn. Vishnu's father Vijayan went missing last August while there is an allegation that a child his sister delivered in 2016, is not alive.

On Friday, a police team led by Special Branch DySP Madhu Babu searched a house at Sagara Junction in Kattappana, where Vishnu and family had stayed on rent, before moving to Kakatukada.

The police haven't confirmed or denied the murder allegations and are waiting for a court order to dig up the floors of the two houses.