Thalassery-Mahe Bypass to be opened on March 11

Kannur: The long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass which will decongest the bottlenecks in Mahe and Thalassery road on the Kannur-Kozhikode stretch of the National Highway, is finally ready for opening on March 11. The bypass will help the passengers cover a distance of 18.6 km from Muzhapilangad in Kannur to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode in just 14 minutes, which is a significant improvement from the previous 45-minute travel time. A trial run is currently underway.



The bypass project was first pitched in 1977. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the construction of the road project in 2018. The total cost of the project was 1543 crore, and the 45-meter-wide six-lane road was constructed on 85.5 acres of land. The bypass includes four river bridges in Anjarakandi, Kuyyali, Dharmadam, and Mahe, 21 underpasses, a railway flyover, and a toll plaza in Kolassery.

"Driving on this road is usually very challenging due to its narrowness and heavy traffic, resulting in significant loss of time and fuel. The bypass is a long pending demand of the commuters and it will save a significant time while plying between Kannur and Kozhikode," said Midhun, a driver from Kannur.

The toll ticket rates for the bypass are fixed at Rs. 100 for a round trip and Rs. 65 for a single trip. Additionally, there is a monthly package available for the residents who live within a 20 km radius of the toll plaza at a rate of Rs 320. Apart from this, the section on the highway offers 50 trips for a cost of Rs 2,195/month.

"Even though we need to pay tolls, it would relieve the stress of driving through the congested Thalassery and Mahe town. As a daily traveller, I would be caught in the traffic block during the hectic hours," Sharon Das, a daily commuter on the route said.

The toll rate for light motor vehicles like taxis registered in Kannur district has been limited to Rs.35. The toll booth will be relocated to Kalyasery after the completion of the highway development since only one toll booth is allowed within the 60 km limit on National Highways.

There have been numerous protests due to the prolonged delay in the construction project, despite the land being acquired a while ago. The original plan was to finish the project within 30 months. The work was delayed due to the floods and the Covid pandemic. Unfortunately, in 2020, a bridge under construction on the stretch also collapsed resulting in the delay of completion of the project.