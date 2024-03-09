Two tribal boys feared trapped inside forest near Thrissur; search underway

Thrissur: Forest and police officials have launched a massive search operation for two boys who went missing from Sasthapoovam tribal colony near Vellikulangara here. Saji Kuttan (8) who is mentally challenged and Arun Kumar (15) are missing from March 2. A total of 84 officials are deployed for the search of the boys. As some of the colony residents claimed that they had seen the boys inside the forest, the search is underway inside various parts of the forest.



According to the family members, the two boys used to traipse all over the colony along with their friends and stay at their relatives' houses. So, their parents were not much bothered when they didn't return home on March 2. But on Friday, both families confirmed that the boys had not visited any of their relatives in the tribal colony after searching in each house and premises of the colony. Following this, they approached Vellikulangara police and filed a complaint.

Former minister V S Sunil Kumar who is contesting as LDF candidate from Thrissur in the Lok Sabha elections visited the family of the two boys on Friday. He directed the police and forest officials to intensify the search for the missing boys.

Chalakudy Divisional Forest Officier Venkiteswar told Manorama News, that 84 officials from the police and forest department divided into seven teams are searching for the boys. He added that tribal colony residents are also added to each group.

Though the officials searched for the boys inside the forest on Friday, they didn't trace them. Following this, the forest and police department deployed more officials to search inside the deep forest. It is assumed that the boys would not travel much distance by foot within seven days. But, the people as well as officials are concerned about their safety because of the dangerous animals and other threats inside the forest.