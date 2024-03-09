Let’s use recyclable plastic, MB Rajesh tells Milma

Palakkad: It is high time Milma starts using recyclable plastic covers for its milk packs, Minister for Local Self-Governments MB Rajesh has proposed.

The minister was inaugurating a function organised to hand over the Milma grant to dairy groups and employees of the Malabar Region of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at Chandranagar here on Saturday.

“The biggest challenge we face today in terms of environmental sanitation is non-recyclable plastic. Milma is currently using non-recyclable plastic to distribute its products. Milma should lead by example by solving this issue. The responsibility of plastic waste doesn’t just lie on the consumer, but on the producer as well. Milma should follow the extended producer responsibility (EPR) policy that makes producers responsible for the end-of-life consequences of their goods,” said Rajesh.

BEVCO to recycle plastic bottles

“The Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Ltd (BEVCO), operating under the Excise department, has drafted an agreement to take back and recycle plastic bottles distributed through its outlets. Milma can use the same facility to recycle the plastic distributed by it, thereby reducing the cost, or devise its plan. A solution to the issue is the need of the hour,” said Rajesh, who also holds the Excise portfolio.

The minister said that a deal worth Rs 100 crore has been made to clear the mountain of garbage in 20 big towns of the state. “This way, around 66 acres of valuable and unused land will also be freed,” said the minister.

Milma Chairman K S Mani presided over the function. A Prabhakaran MLA and Marutha Road Gram Panchayat President P Unnikrishnan, among others, were present.