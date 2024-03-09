Two more arrested in death of veterinary varsity student

Wayanad: Two more students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode here were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of Sidharthan J S. The accused are Abhi (23) of Alappuzha and Naseef (24) of Kozhikode. Charges against them include conspiring against and assaulting the victim.

With this, the number of accused arrested in the case has gone up to 20. Initially, 18 students were apprehended in the probe conducted by the police. However, earlier today, the chief minister issued an order directing the investigation be handed over to the CBI, following which the latest arrests were made.

Sidharthan was found dead in the washroom of his hostel inside the campus on February 18. His parents, following their meeting with the chief minister, told the media they had several doubts and evidences regarding their son's death. Sidharthan's father T Jayaprakash and mother M R Sheeba allege that he was tried in front of 130 students and that all of them are accused in the case. They also said the police were colluding to protect those involved and destroy the evidence. They said the police were trying to make it appear as if Sidharthan died by suicide due to mental distress and that there were references regarding the same in the FIR.