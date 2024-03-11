Hot days continue in Kerala: IMD sounds yellow alert for 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning for Kerala as the state continued to experience scorching summer. IMD has sounded a yellow alert for eight districts- Palakkad, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod on Monday.



As per the alert, the maximum temperature in Palakkad, Kollam and Pathanamthitta will soar to 38 degrees Celsius. Thrissur district is expected to record a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. While, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod will record a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature may rise from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in these districts. People will experience hot and discomfort weather in all places except hilly areas across the state.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned the people to take necessary precautions to avoid sunstroke and dehydration. People are advised to avoid continuous direct exposure to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm.