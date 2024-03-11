PM Modi to visit Kerala for election campaign in 2 districts

Palakkad: As Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala again to spearhead the election campaign of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta. Sources close to BJP hinted that Modi will take out a roadshow in Palakkad on March 15 and address a public meeting in Pathanamthitta on March 17.



BJP is fielding C Krishnakumar, the party's state general secretary in Palakkad which is considered as an 'A' class Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP. In Palakkad, the BJP had won the Municipal Corporation elections. In Pathanamthitta, BJP has named young leader Anil Antony as its candidate.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Kollam, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Alathur seats. BDJS, a major ally of NDA is also expected to announce its candidates for Kottayam and Idukki seats soon.

PM's visit to Palakkad and Pathanamthitta will mark his fourth and fifth events in the state since January. The Prime Minister had visited Thrissur in the first week of January and attended a women's convention organised by the BJP. In mid-January, PM Modi visited the state to attend various events, including the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. In February, PM Modi visited Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects.