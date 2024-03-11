Ramzan fasting to begin in Kerala on Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2024 08:43 PM IST
Representational image.

Kozhikode: Ramadan fasting will commence in Kerala on Tuesday after the crescent moon was sighted at Ponnani beach, marking the start of the month. Monday was observed as the 29th day of Shaaban and the beginning of the month of Ramzan.

Panakkad Sadique Ali Thangal, Kozhikode acting chief Khazi Safeer Zaqafi, main Khazi Nazer Hayy Shihab Thangal Panakkad, Khazi Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaily, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Jiffry Muthukkoya Thangal, and general secretary Prof K Alikkutty Musliar confirmed the marking of the holy month.

Starting Tuesday, Muslims in the state will go on a complete fast from dawn to dusk and go for night prayers (Taraweeh) in mosques as well as in their residences. This will continue until the next crescent moon is observed, marking the start of the month of Shawwal, which will be celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

