No closing ceremony, no more winners: VC suspends Kerala University arts fest amid protests

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal on Monday ordered to suspend the ongoing varsity arts festival amid escalating complaints and protests over alleged irregularities in the competition results.

According to VC, the event will conclude without a closing ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on Monday and no further winners will be announced. All complaints received will be investigated, VC added.



Several complaints were registered even from the beginning of the event regarding the transparency of the judging process. This subsequently led to widespread protests by students. The police have already arrested three judges on charges of accepting bribes to manipulate competition outcomes.

Tensions rose further when members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) alleged that they were assaulted by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists during the festival. Two KSU members – Law College unit secretary Nitin Thampi and Rubin – were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital following the altercation.

Consequently, police have registered a case against 16 SFI members for their involvement in the incident. Similarly, cases have been lodged against 19 KSU members who protested. Meanwhile, the KSU members alleged that they were constantly followed and beaten by the SFI leaders from the initial day of the arts fest. The principal of Mar Ivanios College has filed a complaint with the Chancellor and the Governor, claiming attempts to intimidate judges and students participating in the festival.

Students on Monday staged a protest over alleged unfair judgment in the Oppana competition. They also asserted that their appeals were disregarded. Participants of the Thiruvathira and Margamkali events also expressed dissatisfaction.