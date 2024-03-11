Varkala floating bridge accident: Operator booked; municipality alleges lapses in construction

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have registered a case against the private operator of the floating bridge at Varkala beach which toppled after a huge wave injuring thirteen persons including two children. An FIR was registered against the operator, owned by Trichy-based Joy Water Sports, on Sunday, for allegedly operating without following safety protocols. The accident occurred on Saturday.



The FIR was registered under Sections 336, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for offences connected with acts endangering the life or personal safety of individuals.

The Varkala Municipality claimed that the responsibility lies with the private agency running operations of the bridge. The municipality chairman KM Shaji alleged lapses in the construction of the bridge under the Andaman-based private company. The municipality has closed the bridge prohibiting entry of the tourists. The chairman added that a decision on reopening the bridge for the public will be taken only after studying the report of related departments.

Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said stern action will be initiated against those responsible after considering the report submitted by the Tourism Director.

"We had earlier issued directions to remain cautious during harsh weather conditions. We will take action after considering the report of the Tourism Director," the minister said.

At the same time, it is alleged that the floating bridge which opened to the public on December 25, 2023, was constructed by violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress questioned the government over the alleged lapse of precautionary measures while operating the bridge.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan asked whether any studies were conducted before installing this hundred-metre-long bridge into the sea.

The FIR says there were around 20 tourists on the floating bridge at the time of the accident. Police had earlier said that 13 people were injured in the accident in which a handrail of the bridge was also broken under the impact of the wave. Among the 13 people, two were in critical condition at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. The latest report confirmed that all the injured were discharged from the hospital.

The officers had on Saturday said there was a high tide due to adverse weather conditions and the floating bridge does not usually remain open to the public in such situations. However, it was not closed, officials had said.

As the people standing on the floating bridge were wearing life jackets, they were brought back to shore quickly without any loss of life, the police said. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)