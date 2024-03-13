K-Rail expresses willingness to take up Sabari Rail project

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) has conveyed its willingness to take up the Angamali-Erumeli phase of the prestigious Sabari rail project.

K-rail has argued that since the Sabari project is equally fuunded by the State and Centre, a corporation with equal stake in both governments must be given the task.The work of the rail overbridges jointly financed by Kerala government and the Centre has already been entrusted to K-Rail.

Kerala had expressed its consent to fund half of Sabari Rail project but it has not done so on record. Though the Southern Railway accounts division approved the revised estimate of Rs 3,800 crore for the project submitted by K-Rail, the General Manager insisted that the state should give a written agreement to fund half of the project.

As per the 2017 estimate, Kerala had given written consent for releasing funds to the tune of Rs 1,407 crore. But as per the revised estimate it needs to give consent to allocate an additional Rs 493 crore. The state finance ministry’s proposal to give fresh consent to allocate more funds is at the Chief Minister’s Office. The cabinet approval for the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, a twin track project has been envisaged to cover a distance of 60 kilometres from Chengannur to Pampa in 45 minutes. The alignment survey for the same is being conducted by the Centre.

The Centre is of the view that the detailed project report of both the projects should be studied and only after that the priority would be decided. The uncertainty over this is also delaying the state government’s decision.