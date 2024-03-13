Sabarimala airport: Govt issues land acquisition notification, 15-days to raise objections

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday issued a notification to acquire 1000.28 hectares of land for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield Airport.

People who have objections to the land acquisition have 15 days to express their concerns.

As part of the project, 441 holdings will be acquired from 47 survey numbers. Lands included in blocks 19, 21, 22 and 23 of Erumeli South and Manimala villages are being acquired.

A significant portion of the Cheruvalli Estate -- 2264.09 acres -- is also included in the project. This land belongs to survey numbers 281, 282, and 283, which are part of the Erumeli South village and survey number 299, a part of block number 21 of Manimala village.

The state government has allocated Rs 1.85 crore in the recent budget for the initial phase of the airport project, which aims to be operational by 2027. This budget allocation will cover feasibility studies and the preparation of a detailed project report. The allocation for the previous year was Rs 2.01 crore.