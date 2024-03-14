Ex-MLA Rajendran announces exit from CPM amidst rumours of joining BJP

Devikulam: Former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran, who has kept a distance from the CPM for the past two years, publicly announced his exit from the party. Rajendran also stated that he has no intention of rejoining the party and warned against any form of harassment following his departure. “I will seek alternative paths if provoked,” he said.



This announcement comes amidst speculations of Rajendran potentially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ex-Devikulam MLA has recently stated that he has no intention to renew his CPM membership. He also accused CPM District Secretariat member KV Shashi of fabricating false evidence against him.

Rajendran, who holds sway in the Tamil-dominated areas of the Munnar region, was approached by BJP leaders, who have allegedly promised him positions in the party in exchange for his influence over the local votes.

In response, CPM leaders, including State Secretary MV Govindan and District Secretary CV Varghese, had reportedly met with Rajendran on February 9, in an attempt to reconcile.

Rajendran, a three-time MLA, faced accusations from CPM of attempting to undermine the party's candidate, A Raja, during the last assembly elections.