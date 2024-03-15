Relief for Narayanan as Chennai-based Malayali promises new autorickshaw

Wayanad: A Malayali residing in Chennai has decided to gift a new autorickshaw to Narayanan, in place of the previous one which was seized, dismantled, and sold by the police. T Balan, hailing from Kannur and residing in Chennai, came across the plight of N R Narayanan, a resident of Meppadi here through the news and editorial of Malayala Manorama Daily.



Balan was shocked upon learning about the incident reported in Malayala Manorama Daily, where the Meppadi police dismantled Narayanan's autorickshaw using an earthmover and subsequently sold it as scrap. Police took strict action against Narayanan's vehicle after finding its operation with expired insurance illegal. Realising the poor driver's plight, Balan decided to purchase a new autorickshaw for him. Balan invited Narayanan to Chennai to receive the new autorickshaw.

The Kannur native, a resident of Chennai since 1972, has been actively involved in various social initiatives before.

Meanwhile, Vinod Pillai, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Wayanad, has initiated an investigation into the police actions and cruelty against Narayanan.