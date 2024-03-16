Support price of rubber hiked by Rs 10, Kerala govt's order out

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has hiked the support price of rubber by Rs 10 a day after the centre announced an incentive of Rs 5 per kilo for rubber sheet exports. In the annual budget, the finance minister had announced plans to hike the support price from Rs 170 to Rs 180. Fulfilling this promise, the government has issued an official order regarding this. In a bid to pacify the agitated rubber farmers, the LDF government also allotted Rs 14.48 crore for subsidy.



The government took the move when only a few hours left for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections at 3 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the rubber board announced an incentive of Rs 5 per kg for the export of rubber sheets when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Pathanamthitta for BJP's election campaign. BJP state president K Surendran announced the news while welcoming the PM to the public meeting. BJP has turned the incentive as a tool to woo the rubber farmers in Kerala.

The Executive Director of the Rubber Board, M Vasanthagesan, said the incentive aims to stabilise domestic prices and boost export opportunities. "An incentive of Rs 5 per kg for a short time for the scheme period for at least a quarter, up to June 2024, was announced to motivate the exporters. This is to set the domestic market right, in tune with the international market," Vasanthagesan said. According to sources within the Rubber Board, this initiative is expected to benefit farmers significantly, as the policy is anticipated to drive up the prices of natural rubber by promoting exports of the product.

The official said the incentive is only for the export of Ribbed Smoked Sheets (RSS) of four and above grades as "quality also matters". "The rubber board will inspect, test and certify so that the exporters can brand it under Indian Natural Rubber (INR)," he said. Vasanthagesan also said that there is a maximum cap of Rs two lakh per exporter.

(With PTI inputs)