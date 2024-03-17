EP Jayarajan rubbishes rumours on business links with Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kannur: LDF convener E P Jayarajan here on Sunday dismissed as rumours the UDF's allegations on his alleged business links with BJP leader and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He alleged that a news channel has been attacking him relentlessly him over the alleged business deal with the BJP leader.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the CPM leader said he would file a cyber and criminal case against the media house.



He also challenged opposition leader V D Satheesan to prove the allegations against him. “ I have never met Rajeev Chandrasekhar. If Satheesan proves my business links with the BJP leader, I will transfer that business to his name. If my wife owns any business linked with the BJP leader, I will register it in Satheesan's wife's name. Let him prove it,” said Jayarajan.

Congress alleged that Nirmaya, a company owned by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, signed an agreement with Jayarajan for the operation of Vaidekam Ayurveda resort, owned by the CPM leader's family. In an interview with a Malayalam news channel, Chandrasekhar rejected the allegation over the investment in Nirmaya and links with Jayrajan. "I have not met Jayarajan nor am I interested in pursuing that controversy. NDA is banking on a development agenda. That's why the Congress is spreading lies," the NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Jayarajan, at the same time, tried to downplay the controversy he created when he announced that the BJP has fielded capable candidates this time. "I said that to caution all candidate. In Kerala the fight is between the LDF and the UDF," he said. He also asserted that he has never invited Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese and fresh BJP entrant Padmaja Venugopal to the CPM.