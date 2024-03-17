Alappuzha: Opposition leader VD Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of making pro-BJP statements through the LDF Convener EP Jayarajan. According to Satheesan, Jayarajan is being used to gain favour from the BJP because the CM is worried about the ongoing investigations in the Karavannur bank and Lavlin cases.



Satheesan highlighted Jayarajan's comment that the BJP has strong candidates and could outperform the Left in some areas, suggesting that the Chief Minister allows the BJP to gain ground in Kerala. Satheesan also mentioned a business link between Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's company and Jayarajan's family. However, both parties claimed they had not met each other.

“Whether they saw each other or not is irrelevant. Full evidence will be released if the case is filed. There is a picture of Jayarajan's family members standing with the authorities of Chandrashekar’s Niraamaya Retreats”, Satheesan added.

“CM Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to make room for the BJP in Kerala by using Jayarajan. The CM is afraid of the cases. Even K Surendran congratulated Jayarajan. Under the cover of all this, the government is running away from its responsibilities'', the Opposition leader stated.