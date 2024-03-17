Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has sounded a high-temperature warning for seven districts in Kerala until Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts from March 16 to 20.

The temperature may reach 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad and Kollam districts, and 37 degrees Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Thrissur and Kozhikode are likely to record a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in a possible respite from the heat, light rain has been forecast for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts on Sunday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has said that there is a possibility of high waves of up to 1.5 metres and sea erosion occurring along the coast of Kerala.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) has found a steady increase in temperatures from March to April in Kerala and a decrease in May. The highest temperatures are usually recorded in April. The study says that water consumption will increase due to the heightened heat, leading to the depletion of surface and groundwater levels.

Temperature to soar; respite likely next year

The Met Department has predicted a rise in mercury levels in most parts of the country until May this year. As the El Nino phenomenon (a warm water flow from the Pacific Ocean) prevails, the sea surface heats up, leading to high temperatures on land as well. The weather forecast indicates that the El Nino phenomenon may decrease and gradually return to normal by next year.

Power use exceeds 10 crore units

Meanwhile, for the fifth day in a row, daily electricity consumption in Kerala has exceeded 10 crore units. The electricity demand during the evening peak load is more than 5,000 MW. If the electricity board does not find enough money to buy power at higher prices, it may have to impose unscheduled load shedding.

Total power consumption on Friday was 10.11849 crore units. The power demand during the peak load period on Friday evening was 5009 MW. A total of 8.34132 crore units were bought from outside the State.