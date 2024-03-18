Blood stains inside rental car used for abduction of 3 youths, 2 in custody

Kochi: An investigation into the abduction of three youths in a car from the Aluva railway station premises has the led police to a rent-a-car group. Two individuals, who rented the car, have been apprehended in connection with the case in Thrissur, the police said.

Additionally, a statement from an ASI at the Pathanamthitta AR camp has been obtained. The ASI stated that the car was rented and given to a friend, claiming ignorance of further details. It is suggested that a dispute over financial transactions may have resulted in the abduction.



The incident occurred on Sunday at 7.10 am, when three youths were kidnapped from the Aluva railway station premises. The car used in the abduction was found abandoned at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. Local reports indicate that approximately seven individuals fled from the car.

The police pursued the car along Kazhakoottam Vettur Road at 1pm on Sunday. Subsequently, the red car turned away from the city and halted near Puthankadav in Kaniyapuram Vadayilmukku. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. According to eyewitnesses, three individuals boarded an autorickshaw. Drops of blood were found in the car. Additionally, it is reported that the rental car, owned by a resident of Kumbalam in Pathanamthitta, exchanged several hands. The owner has been summoned by the police for questioning.