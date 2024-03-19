3 die as tempo carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu plunges into gorge at Adimali

Idukki: At least three persons, including a three-year-old, died after a tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu plunged into a gorge at Anakulam near Adimali in Idukki on Tuesday.

An elderly man is also among the deceased. It is understood there were at least 14 persons in the traveller. According to reports, the passengers were workers of a Tirunelveli factory and their family members.

The tempo traveller plunged into a 40-ft gorge at Anakulam near Adimali. Photo: Special arrangement

The tourists were returning to Tamil Nadu after visiting Munnar and Anakulam when the tempo veered off the road and plunged into a 40-ft gorge.

The injured have been admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Adimali. Doctors from Munnar have rushed to the hospital.

(to be updated)