Extreme heat hits Kerala; yellow alert for 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions across 10 districts in Kerala for Wednesday and Thursday (March 20 and 21). The forecast predicts a rise in temperatures ranging from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above average, except in hilly areas, leading to possible health concerns due to the intense heat and humidity.

Palakkad is expected to witness temperatures as high as 39 degrees Celsius, while Kollam and Pathanamthitta may see a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts are likely to reach 37 degrees Celsius, followed by Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod at 36 degrees Celsius.

The Disaster Management Authority and the Health Department have advised the public to avoid direct sunlight when possible and stay hydrated by drinking sufficient amounts of water. They also have recommended refraining from consuming alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

For those heading outdoors, wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing, along with protective gear such as footwear, an umbrella and a hat, is suggested to guard against the heat.