Rs 2,000 notes worth 7 crore seized from closed house in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: The police confiscated approximately Rs 7 crore in demonetised currency notes from a closed house in Gurupuram, Ambalathara. Based on the secret information received by District Police Chief PB Joy, Ambalathara CI K Parjeesh raided the house and retrieved invalid Rs 2,000 banknotes. Cops also reportedly arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.



The residential property, owned by expatriate KP Baburaj was rented to Abdul Razak for Rs 7,500 per month. Razak, who claimed to be in the hotel business from Kalyodu, lived there with his family. The house, which had been closed for three days, was under surveillance by the police.

Cops discovered the demonetised currency notes hidden in the pooja room and a bedroom, cleverly concealed in a thermocol box, cardboard, and a sack. An investigation is underway to determine if Razak had any accomplices, including examining the serial numbers of the confiscated notes.