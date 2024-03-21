Tiger that terrorised Kannur village for a week tranquilised

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 21, 2024 07:11 PM IST
The tiger rests in a cage set by the Forest Department. Photo: Special arrangement

Kannur: A tiger that spread fear in the village of Kelakam in Kannur for a week was tranquilised by the Forest Department on Thursday.

The tiger that had killed a dog in the locality was tranquilised when it approached a trap in the afternoon. Besides traps set at Cherukuzhiparambil and Adakkathode, the department had also installed cameras to monitor the movement of the tiger.

“We have moved the tiger to a facility at Kannavam, where its health will be monitored,” Vyshak Sasikumar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kannur told Onmanorama. “The forest department will soon decide on the next steps, including relocating the animal.”

Residents had shot videos of the tiger roaming freely in rubber plantations. The tiger was first spotted at Rawuthar Colony by a villager Friday evening.

