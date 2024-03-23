Charred body of man found in Idukki; police register case for unnatural death

Idukki: A 50-year-old man was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Kumily's Seventh Mile here in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased is Chakkuppallam native Abraham alias Thankachan, an employee at Anakkara Montfort School. His bike was found gutted in fire.



Though it was assumed that he was killed after his bike caught fire, police recovered two bottles used for collecting petrol and a lighter from the spot. Police have registered a case for unnatural death after finding something suspicious in the death.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicle Department also claimed that the bike which bought two years ago would not catch fire due to technical issues.

An autorickshaw driver found the bike in flames on the road around 6.30 am on Saturday. Later, he also spotted Abahraham's charred body in the nearby paddy field. The man reportedly succumbed to his burns before the natives reached the spot. Abraham met with the tragedy while heading for work from home.

His last rites will be performed at Kungiripetty St. Thomas Cathedral. He is survived by his wife Sherin and two children.