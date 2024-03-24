Fatal fall for migrant worker in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 24, 2024 02:27 PM IST
The deceased was identified as Alamul Haq (35).. Photo:: Special Arrangement

Alappuzha: A migrant worker engaged in concreting works died after slipping and falling from a pillar being erected at Thuravoor as part of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway project. The deceased was identified as Alamul Haq (35).

According to cops, the mishap happened at 5 pm on Saturday near the Turavoor Taluk Hospital.

“He was engaged in concreting works in one of the girders over a pillar. He reportedly fell from a height of around five metres from the ground, while preparing a wooden platform over the pillar,” police said.

Sources said the victim was not wearing a safety belt which resulted in his death. Though he was rushed to Government Taluk Hospital at Thuravoor, he succumbed to the injuries.

