Man self-immolates at petrol pump in Thrissur; succumbs to burns

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a man set himself on fire at a petrol pump in Irinjalakuda here on Saturday night. The man is identified as Kattungachira native Shanavas (43). He reportedly succumbed to his burns while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital here.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday.The timely intervention of the staff at the petrol pump and the people there averted an explosion as the man set himself on fire close to the forecourt.

In the CCTV visuals, the man was seen dousing himself with petrol and setting himself ablaze. Though panic-stricken, an employee at the petrol pump swiftly used the fire extinguisher.

Police have started a probe into the suicide focussing on the deceased's purpose behind choosing a petrol pump for ending his life. At the same time, it is learnt that his estranged wife was employed at this petrol pump which is situated on Irinjalakuda-Chalakkudy road.