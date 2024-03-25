3 CPM activists hacked at bus stop in Kannur

Kannur: Three CPM activists were reportedly hacked and injured by a group of 12 men while they were seated at a bus stop in Ayyallur, Mattannur on Monday.

CPM Idavekikkal branch members Sunob (35), Rijil (30) and Latheesh (36) were attacked at the local bus station at Ayyallur in Mattannur here. The victims were initially admitted to Kannur AKG Cooperative Hospital. Sunobh who suffered a deep wound was shifted to another private hospital for critical care.

"Sunobh's house was just near to the bus stop. He reached there after hearing the noise. He was stabbed with an axe at his back. The assailants abandoned their two bikes there and escaped in a car", a witness said.

"The criminals behind this incident are RSS gangsters who were accused in many criminal cases and also attacked CPM workers earlier. Two of them were behind bars and released two days before. There were no provocating actions from CPM", M Ratheesh, CPM area secretary told Onmanorama.

The ruling party alleged that local BJP-RSS activists were behind the attack, but the police are yet to confirm this. Mattannur police registered a case and said that they have taken a few persons into custody.

"As per the preliminary assumption, political rivalry is suspected behind the attack. The injured persons alleged that they were attacked by BJP-RSS activists. An investigation is going on," an officer said. The case was registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), police added.