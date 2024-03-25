Deity's image on campaign flex board: LDF lodges complaint against V Muraleedharan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 25, 2024 04:11 PM IST
An image of an idol on a flex board for V Muraleedharan's election campaign. Photo: Manorama

 Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF has lodged a complaint against BJP candidate and Union Minister V Muraleedharan for an alleged violation of the model code of conduct.
The complaint asserts that Muraleedharan used an image of an idol on a flex board for his election campaign. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer by the LDF regarding this matter.

The flex boards, featuring the idol image, were erected in Varkala within the Attingal constituency. Alongside pictures of the Prime Minister and the candidate, the idol image was also displayed, as per the complaint filed by C Jayan Babu, representing the District Secretary. The campaign flex board features Janardanaswamy, the deity at Janardanaswamy Temple at Varkala.

V Muraleedharan will be contesting against Congress's Adoor Prakash and CPM's V Joy in the Attingal constituency.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA