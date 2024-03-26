'CBI inquiry into Siddharthan's death stalled', family slams govt for delay

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has come under fire for the holdup in the CBI probe into the death of JS Sidharthan, the veterinary student found dead in the college hostel washroom.



Though the notification recommending an investigation was forwarded to the CBI, there was a delay in the submission of proforma report. Amidst mounting controversy, reports suggest that efforts were made to expedite the report submission. The CBI needs a comprehensive report detailing the case before considering the investigation.

On March 9, the government issued an order transferring Sidharthan's case to the CBI. However, despite the government's claim that the letter was sent on March 16, criticism persists regarding the delay. Sidharthan's father T Jayaprakash allege that the state government had not forwarded the letter to the central government.

Rubbishing the allegations, State Home Additional Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha informed Manorama News that the notification to transfer the case to the CBI was dispatched to the Director on March 16. "The action should now be taken by the Union Home Ministry," he said.



In efforts to address this issue, Jayaprakash sought assistance from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Minister noted the father's complaint regarding the state government's failure to send the file to the CBI and questioned why the case was not referred to the agency within 24 hours of the transfer announcement. He also asked why the student suspensions were withdrawn prior to the CBI investigation.



Sidharthan's mother, MR Sheeba, declared the family's intent to protest in front of the Chief Minister's residence against the attempt to overturn the case. They alleged government interference in the vice chancellor's decision to reinstate suspended students and voiced suspicion regarding the vice chancellor's changing stance after offering assistance.

The CBI has initiated a preliminary investigation into the case, and based on its findings, the CBI director will determine whether to proceed with the case or not.

JS Sidharthanan, a second-year student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad, was found dead on February 18, allegedly after enduring severe ragging and mob trials.