Kerala braces for intense heat till Saturday; Thrissur hits 40 degrees

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported severe temperatures across the state on Tuesday with Thrissur recording the highest temperature at 40 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the heat conditions will persist till Saturday, prompting a yellow alert in 10 districts.



Kollam and Palakkad districts reached a peak temperature of 39 degrees, while Pathanamthitta recorded 38 degrees. Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kannur experienced temperatures of 37 degrees, and Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod saw highs of 36 degrees, surpassing normal levels by 2-4 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.

The Met department warns of hot and humid weather in these districts, excluding hilly areas, due to high temperatures and humid air.