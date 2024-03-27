LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on April 3, likely to file nomination

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST
Rahul is testing the electoral waters from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for the second time. Photo: PTI

Wayanad: As general elections round the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Wayanad on April 3 to kick off his campaign. As per reports, the sitting MP will file his nomination in the district collectorate on the same day. 

Rahul is testing the electoral waters from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for the second time. Wayanad is all set for a tight battle in the polls as LDF's Annie Raja and NDA's K Surendran are in the fray. 

Rahul had won the 2019 polls from Wayanad with 7,06,367 votes.

RELATED ARTICLES

The general elections will be held in Kerala on April 26. The results will be out on June 4.

Show more

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA