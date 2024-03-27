Youth Congress activist seeks Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries in police lathicharge

Alappuzha: Megha Ranjith, the Youth Congress district secretary who was seriously injured in police lathi-charge during a protest march to the Alappuzha Collectorate two months ago, has approached the High Court seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation.

In her petition, Megha said she was brutally assaulted by the police when she was standing away from the protesters, and sustained grave injuries to her neck and head in the assault.

She further stated that a team led by Alappuzha DySP continued the assault even though the situation returned to normalcy and “used powers beyond its jurisdiction”. Noting that the “attack on her” in this manner for participating in a protest was a violation of fundamental rights, she demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Justice T R Ravi has sought the state government's stand on the petition.

The protest was organised by the Youth Congress in Alappuzha on January 15 following the arrest of its state president Rahul Mamkoottathil in connection with clashes during a march to the Secretariat. They were objecting to the police and CPM attacks on protests against the Nava Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Youth Congress workers, including Megha and district president Praveen, were injured in the police assault on the protestors.

Megha, who started a beauty saloon in Kayamkulam by availing a loan of Rs 25 lakh, has been advised complete rest by the doctors for two months.