Man ends life on rail track after killing 2 daughters in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, a father murdered his two daughters before killing himself on Thursday.



Sumesh (42) hailing from Puthiyottil Vallil threw himself in front of a train at Ayanikkadu, near Payyoli. His daughters Gopika (15) and Jyotika (10) were found dead inside their residence on Thursday morning.

The man's body was found on the tracks near his residence after the Parusram Express passed by at 8.30am. The girls were found dead when the police arrived at his home after identifying the body. They were poisoned. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Sumesh's wife had passed away due to Covid. According to local residents, he was under severe depression since then.