Pirated copy of 'Aadujeevitham' leaks online, director Blessy moves Cyber Cell

Kochi: Within a day of its release, the pirated copy of the much-awaited 'Aadujeevitham' (The Goat Life) has been leaked online. Director Blessy on Friday filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Cyber Cell against the piracy of his movie.

As per the complaint, the pirated copy has been doing the rounds online, including on chat platforms like Telegram. Blessy sought strict action against those who were causing a huge financial loss to the makers of the film. He also handed over screenshots of handles that have been circulating the movies on the internet. He also submitted the accused's phone conversation, in which the person admits to having recorded the film in a theatre.

'Aadujeevitham', a survival drama starring Prithviraj in the lead, was released on March 28. The movie is an adaptation of writer Benyamin's 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel of the same name, which is based on a true incident.